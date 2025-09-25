News
Local News
Posted: Sep 25, 2025 3:58 PMUpdated: Sep 25, 2025 4:01 PM
Dutch Bros. Coffee to Open in Bartlesville
Nathan Thompson
Bartlesville caffeine heads will soon have another option for fresh cups of coffee.
Dutch Bros. Coffee has filed a permit with the city to begin construction on the company's first location in Bartlesville on Washington Boulevard.
City Manager Mike Bailey made the announcement earlier this week on KWON.
Dutch Bros. will join the list of several coffee shops in Bartlesville, including Seven Brew, Scooters, Starbucks and Outpost, among others.
