Posted: Sep 26, 2025 9:07 AMUpdated: Sep 26, 2025 9:07 AM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly punching someone at a Bartlesville Sonic.

23-year-old Devin Jackson was charged on Thursday with domestic abuse by assault and battery.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Sept. 15, Jackson allegedly pulled into a stall at a Bartlesville Sonic in his truck and walked to the victim’s vehicle. According to video footage provided by the victim, Jackson allegedly began shoving the victim and struck the victim in the face multiple times. Authorities could not locate marks on the victim.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, a second individual allegedly attempted to stop the altercation. Jackson allegedly got aggressive towards the individual and tried to punch them. Jackson also allegedly got aggressive towards another individual in the victim’s vehicle.

Jackson will appear in court again on Oct. 29 at 1:30 p.m. He posted a $5,000 bond.