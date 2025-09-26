Posted: Sep 26, 2025 9:35 AMUpdated: Sep 26, 2025 9:35 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council has called a special meeting for noon on Monday to discuss an opioid settlement agreement.

According to an agenda, City Attorney Jess Kane will present a resolution for the city to participate in the Oklahoma Opioid Distributor Settlement after Attorney General Gentner Drummond sent a letter encouraging participation in the settlement.

The resolution is the only action item on the agenda. The noontime meeting is open to the public in the Council Chambers of Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.