Posted: Sep 26, 2025 9:51 AMUpdated: Sep 26, 2025 9:52 AM

Tom Davis

Get ready for a new twist on a old play as BHS students perform Romeo and Juliet on October 2nd and 4th, at the Fine Arts Center, Bartlesville High School.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Evan Ortiz, Alana Jackson. Cadence Ray, Sianna Chiavelli and Laney Daniels said this show is being presented in a very non-traditional way.

The synopsis is an age-old vendetta between two powerful families erupts into bloodshed. A group of masked Montagues risk further conflict by gatecrashing a Capulet party. A young lovesick Romeo Montague falls instantly in love with Juliet Capulet, who is due to marry her father’s choice, the County Paris.

Romeo and Juliet is what is called a tragedy. But, it's a love story and it has a lot of different layers to it. Evan Ortiz said, "This is going to be new. This version of the play is going to be a lot more about human connection than some of the period stuff." He added, "That's why we're moving past some of those costumes in favor for a sleeker look. We're really playing the first half more rom-com-like, and the second half is like tragedy."