Posted: Sep 26, 2025 12:56 PMUpdated: Sep 26, 2025 12:56 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly hitting a victim with a baseball bat.

71-year-old Harold Lewis was charged on Friday with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Sept. 25, Lewis allegedly hit a chair with the bat on the front porch of a Bartlesville residence. After hitting the chair, Lewis allegedly hit the victim with the bat.

The victim did not make any retaliatory actions.

Lewis has previous felony convictions in 2001 and 2015 of bail jumping and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) with intent to distribute.

Lewis will appear in court again on Oct. 3 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $10,000.