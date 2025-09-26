News
Osage County
Free Dump Day in Osage County on Saturday
Osage County is offering a free dump day once again on Saturday and you can drop off items you no longer need at several county shops throughout the day. Dropoff locations are in Pawhuska, Shidler, Barnsdall, McCord, Avant, Skiatook, Hominy and Fairfax. Only Osage County residents are allowed to dump items.
Saturday's dump day will last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Items county employees will accept include household furniture and appliances, mattresses, brush, wood and tires. Household trash, hazardous chemicals and waste will not be accepted. Commercial contractors won't be allowed to dump their trash during the event either.
