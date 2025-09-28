Posted: Sep 28, 2025 6:31 AMUpdated: Sep 28, 2025 6:31 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Police Department’s Special Operations Team arrested Aaron McPherson on Friday afternoon following a search warrant in the 100 block of Mockingbird Lane in Oak Park.

McPherson was taken into custody around 12:45 p.m. on charges of felony stalking and violation of a protective order, police said.

“Our officers remain committed to ensuring the safety of this community,” Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry said in a statement, praising the team’s “professionalism and dedication” during the operation.

The case remains under investigation, and additional details are expected to be released.