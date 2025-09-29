Posted: Sep 29, 2025 9:23 AMUpdated: Sep 29, 2025 9:23 AM

Tom Davis

Under the Lights is On the Rock Ministries' annual harvest festival and fundraiser dinner and is set for October 11, 2025 from 6:30 - 8:45 p.m. at On the Rock Ministries, 122 S Park Ave, in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Sandy Dossett with On The Rock said, "Under the Lights is On the Rock Ministries' annual harvest festival and fundraiser dinner. Come and see the beautiful lights and see the Rock campus has to offer the youngsters in our community."

Under the Lights is On the Rock Ministries free community event featuring food, fun and live music. If you like what you see and hear at the free event, you are welcomed to make a donation.

On COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Sandy talked about the student groups they serve, all the fall programs, and a need for tutors.