Posted: Sep 29, 2025 9:40 AMUpdated: Sep 29, 2025 9:40 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met for the final time in September on Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The commissioners approved a contract with TECTA America Oklahoma LLC for sofit replacement at a doorway in the Nowata County Courthouse.

The board also approved a resolution to sponsor a REAP grant application for the New Alluwe Voluntary Fire Department. The department is seeking 11 new portable radios with the grant.

Chairman Paul Crupper said that crews are working to provide power to equipment that has been stored inside another tower in New Alluwe.

The radio tower project across Nowata County will provide first responders a more effective way to communicate in the field across the county.