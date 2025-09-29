Posted: Sep 29, 2025 9:56 AMUpdated: Sep 29, 2025 9:59 AM

Tom Davis

At Birthright of Bartlesville, they understand the challenges related to unplanned pregnancies.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Birthright of Bartlesville Director Dawn Williams and volunteer Michele Roberson said. "Birthright is available to women for as long as they need us. We offer love, friendship, and support to women who are pregnant or think they may be pregnant."

Dawn said, "Birthright is interdenominational and is not involved in any political activities, or lobbying. Birthright’s focus is on loving the mother, reminding her that there is hope and ensuring she is not alone."

Michele said, "You are never alone. There is hope. Birthright is here for you for as long as you need us. Birthright services are always nonjudgmental, confidential and free. Birthright is a compassionate place to receive love, support and information."

Dawn added, "We will help you find solutions that fit with your life; plans that work for you and your pregnancy. Birthright welcomes all women regardless of circumstances. When you’re ready to talk, we’re here. Whether you need referrals, information, a pregnancy test, baby or maternity items, Birthright has many resources available for you."