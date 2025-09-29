News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Sep 29, 2025 1:31 PMUpdated: Sep 29, 2025 1:31 PM
BPD Investigating Unattended Death on Sunday
Ty Loftis
On Sunday afternoon, Bartlesville deputies responded to a call in the 4700 block of State Street regarding an unresponsive 20-year old male. Emergency personnel began providing life-saving assistance and transported the individual to a local hospital, where he later died.
A press release from the Bartlesville Police Department says an investigation into the matter has been opened, but there appears to be no foul play involved. The State Medical Examiner's Office will provide the final cause of death.
