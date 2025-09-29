Posted: Sep 29, 2025 2:15 PMUpdated: Sep 29, 2025 2:15 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing felony charges after allegedly hitting a minor child with a shoe.

37-year-old Amy Williams was charged on Monday with child abuse and child neglect.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on July 25, Williams allegedly threw a high-heel style shoe at the victim, hitting them in the face. Photographs allegedly showed dark bruises underneath both of the victim’s eyes. The victim allegedly stated that they were bleeding from the nose as a result of the act.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, during a search of the residence, authorities allegedly observed the residence to be in poor condition. Police allegedly observed mold, broken windows and no place in the home for the children to clean themselves.

Additionally, Williams was also charged on Monday for violating a protective order involving the same minor victim.

Williams will appear in court again on Oct. 3 at 9 a.m. Her bond is set at $55,000.