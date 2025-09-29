Posted: Sep 29, 2025 2:24 PMUpdated: Sep 29, 2025 2:27 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville High School Bruin Brigade marching band earns another championship, this time in Arizona.

The Bruin Brigade competed at the Bands of America Regional Championship Saturday at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Ariz. The Brigade was one of 22 high school marching bands from Arizona, California, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah.

Plagued by weather delays, the Bruin Brigade was finally able to take the field at 8:30 p.m. Arizona time, and earned championship honors, high music, high visual and high general effect in their class.

The Brigade was named a Bands of America finalist band for the first time in the program's history. Unfortunately, due to the weather delays, the finals competition was canceled.

Last weekend, the Bruin Brigade was named Grand Champion at the Broken Arrow Invitational.