Posted: Sep 29, 2025 2:31 PMUpdated: Sep 29, 2025 2:31 PM
More Budgets Approved During Monday Meeting
Ty Loftis
On Monday, Osage County Sheriff Bart Perrier showed the Board of County Commissioners his proposed budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year. While it was an increase from the prior fiscal year, Perrier was able to find a way to trim nearly $230,000. Perrier generalizes what the new budget looks like and what was cut.
Perrier went on to talk about how the sheriff's department is getting income from contracts they have signed with the City of Pawhuska, Hominy and E-911 to provide dispatch services.
That income totals nearly $227,000. The sheriff's office budget for this fiscal year is just over 1.52 million.
The treasurer's office and nutrition department also had their budgets get approved on Monday.
