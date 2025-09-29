Posted: Sep 29, 2025 2:54 PMUpdated: Sep 29, 2025 2:55 PM

Ty Loftis

Each year, counties must pick an engineering company to conduct bridge inspections around their county. This is to make sure each bridge is up to standard and compliance.

Commissioners have the option to let ODOT choose a company for them, or the board can choose an engineering firm that has been pre-approved by ODOT. The Osage County Commissioners made the decision to make the decision to make the choice themselves.

Here is District One Commissioner Anthony Hudson and District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt making that decision.