Posted: Sep 29, 2025 5:10 PMUpdated: Sep 29, 2025 5:10 PM

Nathan Thompson

Arvest Wealth Management will host a financial planning happy hour on Thursday, Oct. 9, from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Cooper & Mill, 200 Dewey Ave., in Bartlesville

This event is open to those interested in learning more about how to plan for their financial futures, whether they're just getting started with retirement planning or looking at adjusting retirement savings plans. Registered guests are invited to stop by any time during the event from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. for networking, refreshments, and information about setting financial goals.

To register for this event, please email or call Bo Ball: bball@arvest.com or 918-337-3396.