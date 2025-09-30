Posted: Sep 30, 2025 1:57 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2025 2:12 PM

Ty Loftis

The Tallgrass Music Festival in Skiatook is taking place this weekend. There will be a barn dance on Thursday evening with two days of music to follow on Friday and Saturday. Admission to Thursday's dance is free. There will be a $10 fee per vehicle on Friday and $20 charge per vehicle on Saturday. Camping is also available.