News
News
Posted: Sep 30, 2025 1:57 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2025 2:12 PM
Tallgrass Music Festival This Weekend
Ty Loftis
The Tallgrass Music Festival in Skiatook is taking place this weekend. There will be a barn dance on Thursday evening with two days of music to follow on Friday and Saturday. Admission to Thursday's dance is free. There will be a $10 fee per vehicle on Friday and $20 charge per vehicle on Saturday. Camping is also available.
Thursday's free barn dance will start at 7 p.m. The Butler Creek Boys will begin the music at 6 p.m. on Friday and music will start at noon on Saturday with Alan Crone and the Cronies.
« Back to News