Posted: Sep 30, 2025 2:06 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2025 2:06 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges after allegedly punching someone.

24-year-old Jaylin Oliver was charged on Tuesday with domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor, and obstructing an officer, after two or more felony convictions.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Sept. 29, Oliver allegedly punched the victim several times in the face. Authorities allegedly spotted a red mark and slight swelling on the right side of the victim’s face. The victim’s child was allegedly in a car seat during the incident.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, when police made initial contact with Oliver, he allegedly gave authorities a false name and misidentifying information.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Oliver has an extensive criminal history in the state of Virginia.

Oliver will appear in court again on Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $50,000.