One of the Coffeyville students who was injured in Friday's car accident has died.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, two 15 and 17-year-old sisters were injured in an accident caused by a vehicle being pursued by law enforcement.

Late this morning, the announcement came that the 15-year-old who received serious injuries has died.

Coffeyville School officials says the entire school community is grieving this tremendous loss.

District staff extend their heartfelt condolences to the student’s family and loved ones, and they ask our community to keep them in your thoughts during this very difficult time.

Counselors and support staff will continue to be available at school in the days ahead to provide care and support to students and staff as we process this loss together.

The accident stemmed from a high-speed chase that started in Owasso, Oklahoma and ended at 8th and Patterson in Coffeyville.

The 17-year-old sister was sent home after treatment at the hospital.

Contributions to help the family can be sent via:

-Giving a contribution in person or mail in to Community National Bank & Trust located at 901 W 11th St. Coffeyville, KS 67337. 620-251-9400

-Giving a donation at any Community National Bank & Trust branch to the fund