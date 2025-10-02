News
State News
Posted: Oct 02, 2025 11:44 AMUpdated: Oct 02, 2025 11:51 AM
Fields the New State Superintendent of Schools
Ty Loftis
In a press conference held on Thursday afternoon, Governor Kevin Stitt officially announced Lindel Fields as the new State Superintendent of Public Education.
Fields is the former Superintendent/CEO of Tri County Tech in Bartlesville. Fields takes over as State Superintendent following the resignation of Ryan Walters in September.
Bartlesville Radio was live at Thursday afternoon's press conference and we will provide updates later in the day.
