Posted: Oct 02, 2025 11:44 AMUpdated: Oct 02, 2025 11:51 AM

Ty Loftis

In a press conference held on Thursday afternoon, Governor Kevin Stitt officially announced Lindel Fields as the new State Superintendent of Public Education.

Fields is the former Superintendent/CEO of Tri County Tech in Bartlesville. Fields takes over as State Superintendent following the resignation of Ryan Walters in September.