Posted: Oct 02, 2025 8:00 PMUpdated: Oct 02, 2025 8:44 PM
South Coffeyville's Aerylle Gilpin Named Patriot Auto September Student of the Month
Nathan Thompson
South Coffeyville High School Senior Aerylle Gilpin has been named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month for September, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.
Aerylle is involved in numerous extracurricular activities, including being a four-sport athlete, student council and National Honor Society. She is a teacher's assistant at the preschool and is involved in community service projects through the Cherokee Nation and her school.
Aerylle is also very involved with her church, New Vision World Ministries in Coffeyville, and gives a helping hand whenever she has the opportunity to serve. She is currently enrolled at Coffeyville Community College and plans to continue her education majoring in biological science to become a dental hygenist.
Aerylle says it is an honor to be named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month.
The Patriot Auto Student of the Month award, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio, recognizes outstanding high school students in the local area. Students are selected each month and honored at an annual "Night of Scholars and Champions" event, where scholarships are awarded and the Student of the Year is named, receiving a brand new car from Patriot Auto.
