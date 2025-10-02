Posted: Oct 02, 2025 8:00 PMUpdated: Oct 02, 2025 8:44 PM

Nathan Thompson

South Coffeyville High School Senior Aerylle Gilpin has been named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month for September, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Aerylle is involved in numerous extracurricular activities, including being a four-sport athlete, student council and National Honor Society. She is a teacher's assistant at the preschool and is involved in community service projects through the Cherokee Nation and her school .

Aerylle is also very involved with her church, New Vision World Ministries in Coffeyville, and gives a helping hand whenever she has the opportunity to serve. She is currently enrolled at Coffeyville Community College and plans to continue her education majoring in biological science to become a dental hygenist.

Aerylle says it is an honor to be named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month