Posted: Oct 03, 2025 8:57 AMUpdated: Oct 03, 2025 11:18 AM

Tom Davis

The Nowata Community Foundation (NCF) holds its 6th annual fundraiser, “The Golf and Ghouls G.L. Myers Jr Memorial Golf Tournament, Dinner and Auction” on Saturday, October 11, at the Nowata Country Club.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION , Cheryl Reed, Paul Atkisson and Mike Dye said this event celebrates the life of Mr. Myers, who is credited for making Nowata a golfing community. Mike said, "As Nowata Country Club’s Golf Pro, he coached countless students to play and love the game. He was all about supporting his hometown and making it a better place to live. G.L.’s influence still resonates today."

Since this even began in 2019, the tournament, dinner, and auction combined has raised over $200,000.00, all of which has been reinvested in the Nowata community. It is through your support that we can continue to make improvements in the livability of our town.

As for the Nowata Community Foundation, which came to be in 2017, it exists to benefit the charitable organizations, programs, and special projects of Nowata. The group was started by community leaders who want to help Nowata succeed today and tomorrow. Our foundation is a collection of endowed and non-endowed funds and relies on your generosity to thrive.

Please join us as golfers, diners, sponsors, or all three! You will be contributing to the betterment of Nowata while enjoying fun Halloween celebrations with friends and neighbors. Don’t miss this premier social event of the year. It will be a spooky good time!