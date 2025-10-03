Posted: Oct 03, 2025 1:04 PMUpdated: Oct 03, 2025 1:04 PM

Brian McSweeney

Bartlesville native John Pannell was sentenced to prison in Washington County District Court on Friday.

Pannell will serve 18 months in the Department of Corrections, followed by 18 months of supervised release. Pannell also owes $1,000 in fines and costs and will pay $250 to the victim, Amanda Pannell.

John Pannell was convicted on Aug. 14 of domestic abuse by strangulation after strangling Amanda Pannell on June 2, 2024.

In open court on Friday, Amanda Pannell gave a victim impact statement on how the case has impacted her emotionally. John Pannell expressed remorse for his actions.

A restitution hearing has been scheduled for a later date.