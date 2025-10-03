Posted: Oct 03, 2025 1:30 PMUpdated: Oct 03, 2025 1:30 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly attempting to run someone over with her car.

37-year-old Crystal Burris was charged on Friday with assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Sept. 11, Burris allegedly jumped a curb on Shawnee Ave. and allegedly drove her red Saturn directly at the victim. Authorities allegedly spotted vehicle tracks and skid marks in the victim’s yard. The alleged victim jumped out of the way of the vehicle.

Burris will appear in court again on Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. Her bond is set at $10,000.