Posted: Oct 03, 2025 1:44 PMUpdated: Oct 03, 2025 1:44 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly striking a dog with a cable.

54-year-old Michael Stevans was charged on Friday with cruelty to animals.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Stevans allegedly connected a cable to the dog’s collar, and allegedly forcefully pulled back on the cable when the dog barked at someone walking by his residence.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Stevans allegedly pulled the dog back to the residence and struck the dog three times with the cable.

Stevans will appear in court again on Oct. 31 at 9 a.m. He posted a $5,000 bond.