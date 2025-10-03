Posted: Oct 03, 2025 2:46 PMUpdated: Oct 03, 2025 2:48 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet for the first time in October, with a lengthy agenda.

The commissioners are expected to discuss a quit claim deed back to the City of Bartlesville for the former Oak Park Fire Station that was in use by the Washington County Volunteer Fire Department. The commissioners are also expected to sign a proclamation for National 4-H Week.

In addition to several monthly reports for county departments, the commissioners are expected to release an assessment contract for the Wellington at Hillcrest, a retirement village along Nowata Road that failed to be developed.

The commissioners are also expected to submit an application for a REAP grant on behalf of the Ochelata Volunteer Fire Department for expansion of their facility.

Since the meeting is the first one of the month, the commissioners will convene at 9 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building.