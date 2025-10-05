Posted: Oct 05, 2025 8:03 AMUpdated: Oct 05, 2025 2:35 PM

Tom Davis

LATEST UPDATE (10-5-25, 3:54PM) A Sapulpa woman died and her husband was injured early Sunday morning in a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck on US-75 northbound, about a half-mile north of West 2900 Road.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 6:34 a.m. when a semi driven by 61-year-old David W. Hewett of Newburg, Missouri, was entering US-75 northbound from a nearby truck stop. A northbound vehicle driven by 78-year-old Joe R. McDoulett of Sapulpa struck the semi in the outside lane.

McDoulett was transported to a Tulsa hospital with injuries. His passenger, 76-year-old Jeannie McDoulett of Sapulpa, died at the scene. Both were wearing seatbelts.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash, and the cause remains under investigation.

US-75 northbound was closed for several hours Sunday morning but has since reopened.

UPDATED STORY: US 75 re-opens following a fatal crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck that had earlier closed the northbound lanes of US-75 early Sunday morning about a half-mile north of West 2900 Road. This is according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen.

The collision occurred around 6:34 a.m. as the semi was pulling out from a nearby truck stop. The passenger in the vehicle died at the scene, while the driver was transported to a Tulsa hospital.

OHP’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash. The cause remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: A fatal two-vehicle crash involving a commercial motor vehicle has temporarily closed US-75 northbound about a half-mile north of West 2900 Road.

The roadway was shut down around 6:34 a.m. Sunday as emergency crews responded to the scene.

Authorities have confirmed at least one fatality. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story.