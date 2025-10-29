Beginning on November 1, Oklhaoma drivers will be prohibited from using handheld cell phones and other electronic communication devices in active school and work zones.
Violations carry the same penalties as the state’s texting-while-driving ban. The law also protects driver privacy by prohibiting law enforcement from accessing or downloading data from a phone without a warrant or probable cause.
The law strengthens Oklahoma’s existing distracted driving rules by limiting handheld phone usage in areas where extra attention behind the wheel is critical. Drivers may still use hands-free features.