Posted: Nov 10, 2025 1:56 PMUpdated: Nov 10, 2025 1:56 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners got another update from Dalton Higgins with Higgins Construction regarding progress being made at the annex.

Higgins said the hold-up continues to be a lack of water pressure, something that wasn't an issue earlier. Higgins explains why the building is now facing this problem and says what they are doing to find a solution.

Higgins explains how the testing process works and says they are getting close to meeting the needed threshold.

Higgins said if they are unable to meet that requirement by Wednesday, he will ask the fire marshal to delay the test for a week.