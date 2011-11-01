Posted: Nov 11, 2025 1:16 PMUpdated: Nov 11, 2025 1:20 PM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma business leaders say the state is moving in the right direction — but workforce and education remain the biggest challenges.

State Chamber of Oklahoma president and CEO Chad Warmington shared those findings Tuesday at a Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce forum at Tri County Tech.

Warmington says most business owners support targeted investments over tax cuts. About 70% prefer state spending on infrastructure, and nearly 70% favor more education funding

He pointed to weak reading and literacy rates as a major barrier to future growth, saying Oklahoma ranks among the lowest in third-grade reading. Warmington compared Oklahoma's reading proficiency results to Mississippi, which has experienced a massive turn around in success

Warmington credited lawmakers for improving Oklahoma’s business climate and tax competitiveness, but warned the state must focus on innovation, education and advanced manufacturing to stay competitive