Posted: Nov 17, 2025 9:29 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2025 9:29 AM
Christkindl Market is Bringing Old-World Holiday Magic to Woolaroc
The market supports local artisans and helps fund arts education, youth programs, and community arts initiatives through OKM Music.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $2 for kids, providing entry to both the Christkindl Market and the Festival of Lights. Special add-ons include:
VIP Experience ($75): includes gate entry, mugs, pastries, drinks, and a gift bag.
Family Experience ($85): admission for two adults and four children with cocoa, pastries, and a keepsake bag.
Family Igloo ($100): private hour-long igloo with snacks, crafts, and a photo opportunity.
30-Minute Igloo Rental ($40) and kids’ activities like cookie or ornament decorating ($5) also available.
