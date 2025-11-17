Posted: Nov 17, 2025 10:15 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2025 10:15 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met on Monday morning for a reguarly scheduled meeting at the Nowata County Annex.

The commissioners awarded bids for equipment for road construction and approved requests for bids to be let for road oil and concrete. The commissioners also appointed a deputy.

The board also approved a resolution for the cancellation of meetings due to the upcoming Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's holidays. The commissioners will not hold meetings on Nov. 24, Dec. 22 and Dec. 29.

The commissioners tabled discussion of a road use agreement and a resolution of renewing an interlocal cooperative agreement and appointing a county representative to CED Board of Directors.

The Nowata County Courthouse will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday starting on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.