Posted: Nov 18, 2025 9:38 AMUpdated: Nov 18, 2025 10:31 AM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville city leaders are narrowing down a list of projects that could appear on the February ballot as part of the next general obligation bond package and an extension of the half-cent capital improvement sales tax.

Ward 2 City Councilor Larry East was our guest on Community Connection on Tuesday. The Bartlesville City Council held a workshop meeting Monday to discuss potential projects. He says the two funding sources together are expected to generate about $35 million —$18 million from GO bonds and $17 million from the sales tax extension — with no increase in taxes.

East says departments initially submitted more than $75 million in project requests. City staff cut about $40 million to reach the available total to present to the council. Among the items still under discussion is $1.2 million for artificial turf infield upgrades at Price Fields, which East says sparked debate among the city council

Proponents say Bartlesville may be missing out on tournaments because artificial turf is easier to maintain and is weather resistant.

Another major request $1.7 million dollars to replace outdated lighting at the Community Center’s performing arts venue—did not make the first cut, but East says it may be reconsidered

East says it is a balancing act on which projects are included. If a council member wants to add a project, another project would have to be removed to keep the tax rate the same.