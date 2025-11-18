News
Osage Nation
Posted: Nov 18, 2025 2:24 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2025 2:24 PM
Osage Nation Tree of Giving Looking for Sponsors
Ty Loftis
There are more than 100 children looking for sponsors on the Osage Nation Financial Assistance Department's annual Tree of Giving campaign. If you would like to shop for a child during the Christmas season, stop by the Osage Nation Visitor's Center and select an ornament.
If you are out of town, a list can be e-mailed to you or you can get details over the phone by calling 918-287-5325. Monetary donations or gift cards are also accepted. All gifts need to be returned by Friday, December 19.
