Posted: Nov 26, 2025 9:28 AMUpdated: Nov 26, 2025 9:33 AM

Tom Davis

Mark your calendars November 29th at the Washington Park Mall 11am-3pm in Space 332 as The Washington County Suicide Loss & Attempt Support Group presents a free Minds Matter Mental Health Fair.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Rachel Lykins said everyone is welcome and there will be lots and lots of free goodies including chances to win several door prizes to treat yourself or even to help with your holiday shopping this year!

The Mind Matters Mental Heath Fair gives you the chance to talk to our local mental health organizations and learn about them so you can be part of the solution for our neighbors struggling with mental health disorders.

Rachel said, "The Minds Matter Mental Health Fair focuses on the local resources in our community. Everything is free with tons of swag. Everyone will receive a bag and take whatever they would like from each table. We will have self care items, snacks, and temporary mental health tattoos." She added, "There will be a photo booth and a super cool suicide prevention race car. "