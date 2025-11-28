Posted: Nov 28, 2025 8:48 AMUpdated: Nov 28, 2025 8:49 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Civic Ballet is marking a milestone this holiday season with the 50th anniversary of its production of The Nutcracker. Since its founding, generations of dancers have graced the stage, carrying forward the traditions established by longtime director Charlotte, while blending in fresh techniques from professionals across the country.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pryanka and Sujatha Krishnan talked about this year’s celebration which includes a special reunion for former company members. Alumni are invited to reconnect, share memories, and even participate in onstage recognition during the performances. A slideshow of historic photographs will also highlight the ballet’s evolution over the decades.

Sujutha performed in the Nutcracker nearly 40 years ago. She said, "Since that time, I've had my girls, meaning my niece and two daughters dance about a decade apart since that time." She adde, "I can kind of give you a glimpse of the ballet through the years and how it's changed and I can honestly tell you, I think the ballet right now is better than it ever has been."

Pryanka will be dancing in this year's production of the Nucraker. The performances are scheduled for December 20 at 7:30 p.m. and December 21 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center. Reunion activities will coincide with the shows, and attendees can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free ticket offer. Tickets are available through the Civic Ballet website and the Community Center box office.

Beyond the performances, the ballet is seeking donations to refurbish costumes and support its growing repertoire, which now includes three productions annually. Contributions can be made online or mailed to Bartlesville Civic Ballet, P.O. Box 921, Bartlesville, OK 74005. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, donations are tax-deductible.