Posted: Dec 03, 2025 9:18 AMUpdated: Dec 03, 2025 9:18 AM

Tom Davis

OKM Music is in its busiest and most festive season. Appearing on KWON’s Community Connection, OKM’s Mary Lynn Mihm shared updates on this year’s Christkindl Market, St. Nicholas Day, the Sugar Plum Shoppe, the Youth Keyboard Orchestra and more. She thanked the more than 4,000 guests, volunteers, staff and vendors who helped make the Christkindl Market at Woolaroc’s Wonderland of Lights a huge success, calling this time of year “truly special for OKM.”

Mary Lynn Mihm noted that OKM’s annual St. Nicholas Day celebration returns this Friday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. in Ambler Hall. While all activity spots have been filled, a limited number of St. Nicholas bags are still available. Each $20 bag—valued at $115—includes a storybook, coloring book, colored pencils, Play-Dough, Christmas socks, a Squishmallow, an orange, a candy cane, treats, small musical instruments and a surprise book. Proceeds support OKM’s children’s programming, and bags can be purchased online or at the OKM office on Dewey.

Holiday shoppers are encouraged to visit OKM’s Sugar Plum Shoppe, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shop features home décor, ornaments, kitchen gifts, jewelry, toys, Jellycats, MacKenzie-Childs, Limoges pieces, seasonal paper goods, Christmas serving items, cookie jars, children’s books, Musee bath products, candles, and a variety of stocking stuffers. Every purchase helps fund OKM concerts and music education.

The season’s finale arrives Friday, Dec. 12, with the Merry Musical Keyboard Orchestra Christmas Concert at 6:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. Young pianists will perform Christmas favorites on Yamaha Clavinovas, creating a full orchestra sound in pieces such as Sleigh Ride, Waltz of the Flowers, Mary, Did You Know?, I’ll Be Home for Christmas and more. Tickets are $5 for adults, children 18 and under attend free.