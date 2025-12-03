Posted: Dec 03, 2025 9:59 AMUpdated: Dec 03, 2025 9:59 AM

Nathan Thompson

A Coffeyville, Kan. woman was involved in a three-vehicle injury crash Tuesday in Ottawa County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, 8 miles east of Miami on State Highway 10.

OHP says 69-year-old Charita Kizzire was driving west on Highway 10 when a vehicle traveling eastbound began braking and was rear-ended by another vehicle towing a trailer. The trailer crossed the center line and struck Kizzire’s vehicle.

The highway patrol says Kizzire was not injured, but the driver of the vehicle towing the trailer was.

The crash remains under investigation.