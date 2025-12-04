Posted: Dec 04, 2025 9:10 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2025 9:10 AM

Chase Almy

The Bartlesville Chorale will present a stirring performance of Handel’s Messiah this Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 3 p.m. The event will take place at The Center, located at 300 SE Adams Blvd in Bartlesville. Long regarded as one of the most treasured works of the season, Messiah has been a holiday tradition for audiences around the world for centuries.

The concert will feature a full orchestra and professional soloists, joining the voices of the Chorale to bring Handel’s music to life. Attendees can expect a sweeping, emotional program showcasing many of the oratorio’s most beloved movements, including the renowned “Hallelujah Chorus.” Organizers say the performance promises to fill the hall with rich harmonies and festive brilliance, offering a celebration fit for the Advent and Christmas season.

Tickets for the event range from $15 to $30 and are available at https://www.bartlesvillecenter.com. With a program known to draw enthusiastic crowds each year, community members are encouraged to secure their seats early and enjoy an afternoon of timeless music and holiday spirit.