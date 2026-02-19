Posted: Feb 19, 2026 1:48 PMUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 1:48 PM

Nathan Thompson

A sex offender living in Bartlesville was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender.

U.S. District Judge John F. Heil, III, sentenced 36-year-old Wendell Ray Short, Jr. to eight months imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release. Upon his release, Short will also be required to register as a sex offender.

In May 2016, Short pleaded guilty to indecency with a child by contact in Texas. He was sentenced to six years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and ordered to register as a sex offender once released.

Court documents show Short registered in Texas in 2021; however, failed to report in 2023. Sometime in 2024, Short moved to Bartlesville and failed to register in Oklahoma.

Short will remain in custody pending transfer to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.