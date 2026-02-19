Posted: Feb 19, 2026 2:34 PMUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 2:34 PM

Brian McSweeney

A convicted sex offender in Washington County is facing additional felony charges.

48-year-old David Rogers, Jr. of Bartlesville, was charged on Thursday with failure to register as a sex offender and living within 2,000 feet of a school as a sex offender.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Rogers, Jr. allegedly failed to check-in with authorities during a 90-day period. Rogers, Jr. allegedly failed to confirm his residence.

Rogers, Jr. was convicted in 2009 with lewd molestation in Washington County.