Chase Almy

The Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday unanimously advanced legislation to create a Cyber Crime and Fraud Unit within the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Senate Bill 1859, authored by Sen. Aaron Reinhardt, would establish a specialized unit focused on investigating cyber-related offenses, including online fraud, identity theft and ransomware attacks. Supporters of the measure said centralizing expertise within the OSBI would improve investigative efficiency and provide assistance to local law enforcement agencies that lack dedicated cyber resources.

Reinhardt said cyber and financial crimes are increasingly affecting families and businesses across the state. The bill authorizes the OSBI to organize the unit, deploy specialized personnel and implement rules to carry out its duties. It also creates a revolving fund and includes a $3 million appropriation to expand digital forensic capabilities and enhance coordination with local, state, tribal and federal partners. The measure is now eligible for consideration by the full Senate.