Posted: Feb 20, 2026 6:37 AMUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 6:39 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to the screening of the critically acclaimed film "Till" on Sunday, February 22nd at 6:00 PM, at Disciples Christian Church.

The event with Joshua Harris-Till - cousin of the late Emmett Till- is intended as a community "re-familiarization" with the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s pursuit of justice before the live speaking events.

Emmett Louis Till was an African-American boy who, at 14 years old, was abducted and lynched in Mississippi in 1955 after being accused of offending a white woman, Carolyn Bryant, in her family's grocery store.

Pizza will be provided (donations accepted); RSVP requested at office@dccville.org