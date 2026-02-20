Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Feb 20, 2026 6:37 AMUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 6:39 AM

Screening of the Critically Acclaimed Film

Tom Davis
You are invited to the screening of the critically acclaimed film "Till" on Sunday, February 22nd at 6:00 PM, at Disciples Christian Church.
 
The event with Joshua Harris-Till - cousin of the late Emmett Till- is intended as a community "re-familiarization" with the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s pursuit of justice before the live speaking events.
 
Emmett Louis Till was an African-American boy who, at 14 years old, was abducted and lynched in Mississippi in 1955 after being accused of offending a white woman, Carolyn Bryant, in her family's grocery store.
 
Pizza will be provided (donations accepted); RSVP requested at office@dccville.org.
 
For more details, phone: 918-407-8712 or Email: Washcodemsok@gmail.com
 

