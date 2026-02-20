Posted: Feb 20, 2026 9:48 AMUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 9:51 AM

Tom Davis

Fresh from the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce "Eggs and Issues" event on Friday, where Representative John B. Kane, Senator Julie Daniels, and Representative Judd Strom met with constituents, the trio joined us in studio for KWON Radio's CAPITOL CALL program powered by Phillips 66

We sought each lawamker's reaction to Devon Energy moving some operations to Texas:

On the state budget, Rep. Kane said the collections for the current year are exceeding estimates and he's anticipation of a $750 million to $800 million deposit into state savings due to excess revenue.

In the senate, Julie Daniels spoke on the ongoing discussions regarding ad valorem (property) tax adjustments and the potential for a vote of the people to change constitutional tax language.

Rep. Judd Strom addressed the legislative logjam. He said, "Over 4,000 bills were eligible at the start of the session. The House is currently whittling down 1,588 new bills, while the Senate manages nearly 1,000." He added, "Historically, only about 416 bills are signed into law by the Governor each year."

Rep. Kane talked about his "Tim Tebow" Bill. Kane said, This bill aims to allow virtual charter and homeschool students to participate in extracurricular activities in their resident school districts." He added, "Passed committee for the first time; Senator Daniels will serve as the Senate author."