News
Crime
Posted: Feb 23, 2026 2:49 PMUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 2:49 PM
Florida Man in Osage County Jail on Child Abuse Charges
Ty Loftis
The Pawhuska Police Department worked in conjunction with the Osage County Sheriff's Office to arrest a Florida man hiding in Pawhuska.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office informed the Pawhuska Police Department that Dakya Kirby was wanted on charges of cruelty toward a child and sexual assault and battery on a minor.
Kirby was booked into the Osage County Jail and is waiting on extradition back to Florida.
« Back to News