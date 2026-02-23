Posted: Feb 23, 2026 3:03 PMUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 3:03 PM

Brian McSweeney

An Oklahoma City woman is facing criminal charges in Washington County after allegedly possessing methamphetamine.

60-year-old Rhonda Johnson was charged on Monday with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities responded to a call at a Bartlesville hotel after an individual allegedly used a stolen credit card to reserve a room.

When authorities arrived, they allegedly located Johnson in the room with various drug paraphernalia. Johnson was allegedly in possession of 15 grams of methamphetamine. Marijuana was also allegedly located in Johnson's possession.