Saturday shifts gears but keeps the volume pinned. Papa Roach headlines a day that also features Cypress Hill and Dropkick Murphys, because subtlety was never part of the business model. It’s a collision of nu-metal revival energy, punk intensity, and crossover legends who’ve been doing this long enough to know exactly how to work a festival crowd. If you’ve ever screamed along to a chorus in a muddy field, this is your therapy session.

Sunday closes the weekend with thrash royalty as Slayer marks 40 years of face-melting dominance. They’re joined by Black Label Society, The Pretty Reckless, Insane Clown Posse, and Suicidal Tendencies, creating a finale that feels equal parts mosh pit and time machine. The weekend officially kicks off with the Thursday Night Throwdown featuring Plush and up-and-coming local legends, She Hates Me Not, giving hometown bragging rights before the national heavyweights take over. Tickets and camping passes go on sale soon, and if history is any guide, RV strategies are already being drafted. Expect dusty air, loud amps, debates about who peaked in 1998, and at least one heated argument about who the masked lead singer in President actually is. Rocklahoma at 20 isn’t slowing down. It’s doubling down.

Photo Courtesy of Rocklahoma