Barnsdall Schools

Posted: Feb 24, 2026 2:25 PMUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 2:25 PM

Early Childhood Enrollment Coming Up at Barnsdall

Ty Loftis
Barnsdall Schools will be holding registration for incoming pre-schoolers and kindergarten students on Thursday, March 5. Enrollment for Pre-kindergarten students is capped at 20 students. 
 
In order to enroll your child for the 2026-2027 school year, you must bring a birth certificate, shot records and a CDIB card if applicable. Your child can also get a Panther signing photo, but that isn't a requirement.  

