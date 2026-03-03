Posted: Mar 03, 2026 2:23 PMUpdated: Mar 03, 2026 2:36 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Tourism Director Mary Beth Moore said Tanner Brantley recently reported this year's Cattle Battle went well and he plans on doing it in January again next year.

In addition to that, Moore said he has been in touch with someone interested in bringing a PRCA sanctioned event to the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.

This is the centennial anniversary of Route 66. Several celebrations are being planned to commemorate the milestone. While Osage County is just north of the historic highway, Moore says there is an opportunity to get in on some marketing opportunities.