Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve will open its popular Animal Barn and Living History Camp for the season soon. Opening day is set for Wednesday, March 18, with activities running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the preserve.

The Animal Barn has long been a magnet for kids who would rather meet the livestock than stare at another screen. Inside the barn, visitors can interact with a collection of furry and feathered residents, including rabbits, chickens, goats, and donkeys. The hands-on setting gives younger guests a chance to get up close with farm animals, usually the highlight of the day for anyone under the age of ten.

Meanwhile, the Living History Camp drops visitors into the slightly less convenient year of 1840. The interactive area recreates life as a frontier fur trader, complete with demonstrations and activities. Guests can learn how early traders used a black powder rifle and even try their hand at throwing a tomahawk, because nothing says educational family outing like discovering how people entertained themselves before Wi-Fi.